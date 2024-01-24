iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,942,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,300,067,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,563,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $195.97 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $205.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.85.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

