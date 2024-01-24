iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $613,391,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,744,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20,209.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $314.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.56 and a fifty-two week high of $314.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $298.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.86.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

