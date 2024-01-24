iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.05

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.05 and last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 39128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.78.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,264,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,058,000 after purchasing an additional 968,982 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,962,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,552,000 after acquiring an additional 867,571 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 18,689.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,923,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,068,000 after purchasing an additional 12,854,945 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,101,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after acquiring an additional 809,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,158,000 after buying an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

