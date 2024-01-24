iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

BATS EFV opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

