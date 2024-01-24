iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 818,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 846,078 shares.The stock last traded at $64.03 and had previously closed at $63.11.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average is $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.