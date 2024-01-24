iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 818,469 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 846,078 shares.The stock last traded at $64.03 and had previously closed at $63.11.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average is $65.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 46,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 384,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,410,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 89,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,197,000. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

