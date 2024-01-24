iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $166.63

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $166.63 and last traded at $166.37, with a volume of 4712 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.71.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $923.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.06.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBN. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 109.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Investure LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Investure LLC now owns 98,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.