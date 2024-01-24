iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.00

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $102.76, with a volume of 595014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.04.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day moving average is $96.50.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.