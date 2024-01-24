iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.54

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.54 and last traded at $70.51, with a volume of 1962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.05.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Kelleher Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

