iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $366,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

ESGU stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.31. 37,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.