iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.40

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.40 and last traded at $41.34, with a volume of 1099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $864.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,295 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

