iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Meridian Management Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Meridian Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Meridian Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $489.01. 3,630,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,154,097. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $491.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $469.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

