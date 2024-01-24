iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Decreased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Signaturefd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $487.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,792. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $487.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.