iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,236,963 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 640,023 shares.The stock last traded at $53.92 and had previously closed at $53.28.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after purchasing an additional 74,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after buying an additional 175,370 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

