IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IQV

IQVIA Stock Down 2.0 %

IQV stock opened at $213.50 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.