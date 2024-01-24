IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IQV opened at $213.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $241.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.85.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

