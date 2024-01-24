iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:IPW opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.56. iPower has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.76.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. iPower had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 10.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iPower will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iPower by 409.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 284,391 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower in the first quarter worth $61,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iPower during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in iPower by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 35,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

