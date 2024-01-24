IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading 7.4% Higher

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 1,377,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,641,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

IonQ Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). IonQ had a negative net margin of 681.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $372,389.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 869,073 shares in the company, valued at $11,480,454.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 56,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $741,767.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,071.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 28,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $372,389.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 869,073 shares in the company, valued at $11,480,454.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,659. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in IonQ by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IonQ by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 17.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in IonQ by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

