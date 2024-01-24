Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 19,536 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 137% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,259 call options.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $63.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $841.77. 2,849,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,356. ASML has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $843.77. The firm has a market cap of $332.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $718.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $669.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 31,845.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ASML by 34.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 106.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,353,000 after purchasing an additional 173,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

