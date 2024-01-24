Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) recently:

1/18/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $315.00 to $390.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Palo Alto Networks was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/15/2023 – Palo Alto Networks is now covered by analysts at Susquehanna. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/14/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $290.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2023 – Palo Alto Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $272.00 to $326.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.5 %

PANW stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $345.94. The stock had a trading volume of 260,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,655. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.95 and a twelve month high of $350.60. The firm has a market cap of $109.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.56, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,386,359.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

