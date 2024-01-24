Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/19/2024 – Spirit Realty Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/11/2024 – Spirit Realty Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Spirit Realty Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/3/2024 – Spirit Realty Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/26/2023 – Spirit Realty Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Spirit Realty Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/10/2023 – Spirit Realty Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/2/2023 – Spirit Realty Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SRC traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.31. 45,113,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,138. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.35. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Get Spirit Realty Capital Inc alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 153.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,952,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.