Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.89

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.89 and last traded at $85.68, with a volume of 12201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

