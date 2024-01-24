Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.65

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.
Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $922.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $822,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 664.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.