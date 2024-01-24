Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,773 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.20. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $64.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

