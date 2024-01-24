Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 888,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,897 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises about 15.2% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners owned 2.58% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $81,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPGP traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.03. The stock had a trading volume of 349,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,868. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $99.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.35.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

