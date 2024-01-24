Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Invesco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Invesco Stock Down 8.3 %

IVZ opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

