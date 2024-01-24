Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 388,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PWB opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $747.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.30. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66.

