Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 730,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 1,302,657 shares.The stock last traded at $27.68 and had previously closed at $27.70.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 231.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 850,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,722,000 after purchasing an additional 593,893 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the third quarter worth about $11,873,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 387.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 259,942 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 216,456 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

