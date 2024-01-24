International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.30

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.30 and last traded at $53.13, with a volume of 96188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

International Seaways Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $241.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.03 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 39.60%. Analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 3.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,438.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $231,005. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in International Seaways by 279.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in International Seaways by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

