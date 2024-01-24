International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $81.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

IFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $79.48 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 441.56, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.46.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

