International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in International Business Machines by 23.5% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 6,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $661,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in International Business Machines by 3.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 182,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 4.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.29.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.93. 7,287,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $158.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $174.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.41.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

