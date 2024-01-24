Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1,074.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Intel were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.09. 48,437,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,880,273. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17. The company has a market cap of $206.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.69.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

