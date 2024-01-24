Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Down to $11.20

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.20, but opened at $10.53. Intchains Group shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 222 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $595.04 million and a PE ratio of -497.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29.
Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter.
Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.
