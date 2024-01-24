Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $400,579.02 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 9,102 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $400,579.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at $31,143,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Thad Jampol sold 25,898 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,154,532.84.

On Monday, January 8th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $195,100.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Thad Jampol sold 10,926 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $420,104.70.

On Monday, November 13th, Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $27,315.43.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Thad Jampol sold 28,903 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $1,121,147.37.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of Intapp stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,890. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.62. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $50.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after acquiring an additional 221,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,809,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,167,000 after buying an additional 260,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after buying an additional 276,813 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 824.1% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,596,000 after buying an additional 1,268,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after buying an additional 422,016 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTA. Citigroup began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

