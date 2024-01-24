Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $400,579.02 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) insider Thad Jampol sold 9,102 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $400,579.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at $31,143,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 22nd, Thad Jampol sold 25,898 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total value of $1,154,532.84.
  • On Monday, January 8th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $361,700.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 10th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $195,100.00.
  • On Monday, December 18th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 22nd, Thad Jampol sold 10,926 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $420,104.70.
  • On Monday, November 13th, Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $27,315.43.
  • On Wednesday, November 8th, Thad Jampol sold 28,903 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $1,121,147.37.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of Intapp stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,890. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.62. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after acquiring an additional 221,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,809,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,167,000 after buying an additional 260,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after buying an additional 276,813 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 824.1% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,596,000 after buying an additional 1,268,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after buying an additional 422,016 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTA. Citigroup began coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

