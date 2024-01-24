Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) SVP Sells 2,121 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock remained flat at $210.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $215.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.36.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.