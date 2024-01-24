Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) SVP Sells 2,121 Shares of Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $451,476.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Travelers Companies stock remained flat at $210.98 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $215.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.36.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
