Insider Selling: One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Major Shareholder Sells 206,040 Shares of Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 206,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $372,932.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,923,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

One Stop Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

OSS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. 14,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,813. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.20. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Stop Systems

About One Stop Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 32.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the period. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

Further Reading

