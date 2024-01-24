Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 815.83 ($10.37).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Informa from GBX 885 ($11.25) to GBX 890 ($11.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Informa from GBX 740 ($9.40) to GBX 780 ($9.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.80) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

In related news, insider Patrick Martell sold 46,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.44), for a total value of £348,132.65 ($442,354.07). 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 758.60 ($9.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,012.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 761.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 741.78. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 652.40 ($8.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 798.40 ($10.14). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

