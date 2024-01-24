Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.08

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.08 and last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 29671 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $555.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $55.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities across Lower Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

