ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.86. 1,063,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,010,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.
ImmunityBio Stock Up 0.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio
About ImmunityBio
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.
