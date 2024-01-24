ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading 7.2% Higher

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.86. 1,063,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,010,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

ImmunityBio Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

About ImmunityBio

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,549,000. State Street Corp raised its position in ImmunityBio by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,649,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,498,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ImmunityBio by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 784,588 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine technologies, toll-Like receptor activating adjuvants, natural killer cells, and damage-associated molecular patterns inducers.

