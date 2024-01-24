Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Illinois Tool Works worth $46,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $260.91 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $265.00. The company has a market cap of $78.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.15 and its 200-day moving average is $243.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

