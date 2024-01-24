IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $48,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $531.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $522.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $568.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.63.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

