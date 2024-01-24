IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd trimmed its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in IDEX by 76,485.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,860,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,045,000 after buying an additional 3,855,614 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IDEX by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in IDEX by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDEX by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,993,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,437,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, reaching $206.47. 115,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,801. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $240.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.23. IDEX had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $793.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.67.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

