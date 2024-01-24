Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.84

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.84 and last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 261749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. StockNews.com cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,093,000 after purchasing an additional 265,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,623,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,225,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,097,000 after purchasing an additional 117,045 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ichor by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,056,000 after buying an additional 228,828 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ichor by 25.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after purchasing an additional 253,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

