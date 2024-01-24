Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.50

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.50 and last traded at $67.50, with a volume of 20412 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.37.

Several analysts recently commented on HY shares. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 57,758 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,154,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 13.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

