Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$40.00 at Scotiabank

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on H. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$38.65.

H traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.16. 493,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,988. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$32.79 and a 1-year high of C$40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.16.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. Hydro One had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of C$1.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.8821256 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo acquired 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$39.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,573.76. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

