HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 1-Year High at $598.00

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $598.00 and last traded at $590.45, with a volume of 36862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $581.40.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $534.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total value of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,185 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 728.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in HubSpot by 26.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,317,000 after purchasing an additional 257,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

