Hooked Protocol Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $103.39 million and approximately $4.97 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,999 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 118,898,044.07590568 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.83445768 USD and is down -5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $9,982,262.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

