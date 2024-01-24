Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,328,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.94. 2,031,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,461. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $133.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.