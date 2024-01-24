Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 26th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has raised its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

