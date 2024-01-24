Home Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

Home Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Home Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,150 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $45,988.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 154.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HBCP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Home Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

