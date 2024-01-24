HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Director Sells C$51,500.00 in Stock

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report) Director Dave Perrill sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total transaction of C$51,500.00.

Dave Perrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Dave Perrill sold 10,000 shares of HIVE Digital Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$41,100.00.

HIVE Digital Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CVE HIVE traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.01. The company had a trading volume of 481,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.13. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.05 and a twelve month high of C$8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$352.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 4.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

